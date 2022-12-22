Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

