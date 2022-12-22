Golem (GLM) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Golem (GLM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and $7.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

