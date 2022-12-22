Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.11. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.