Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $290,958.55 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

