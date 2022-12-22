GMX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $386.81 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. GMX has a market capitalization of $386.81 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $46.20 or 0.00275203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,373,256 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

