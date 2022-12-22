Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.42

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 4212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

