Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Shares Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Global Consumer Acquisition makes up 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GACQ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

