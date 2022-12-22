Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,283. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

