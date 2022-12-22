Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,283. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
