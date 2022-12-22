Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $8.03. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 6,881 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

