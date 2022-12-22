Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 206,449 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 206,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,769.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,802,367 shares in the company, valued at $31,399,952.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.