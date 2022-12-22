Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Trimmed by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.41. 4,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,113. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

