Genesis Vision Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $484,612.12 and $226.55 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.21 or 0.05335700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00497830 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.99 or 0.29496679 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.