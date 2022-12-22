General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,128 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.71. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,218. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day moving average is $232.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

