Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 2.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. 5,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 45,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaucho Group by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaucho Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.