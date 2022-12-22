Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.57

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $69.49 million and approximately $512,575.92 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00015407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.17 or 0.05318369 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00492152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.28 or 0.29157075 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.5627082 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $516,926.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

