GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $368.29 million and $1.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00020456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00224650 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.42838878 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,914,672.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

