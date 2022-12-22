Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.19

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 136450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Gaotu Techedu Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of -0.73.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

