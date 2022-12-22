Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.19

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTUGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 136450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of -0.73.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Articles

