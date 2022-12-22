Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.19

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 136450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.