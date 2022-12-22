FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.93 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and approximately $973,463.68 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

