Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 7,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,340. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

