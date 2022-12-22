Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,773. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
