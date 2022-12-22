Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 681,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 203,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWN traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.18. 55,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,792. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $170.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

