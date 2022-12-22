Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,799. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.