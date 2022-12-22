Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 246 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

