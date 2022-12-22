Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,171,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

