Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,033. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.