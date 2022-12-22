Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.58. 48,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

