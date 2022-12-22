Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.65. 89,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.