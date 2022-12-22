Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,283. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

