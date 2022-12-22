FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FSK opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

