Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Stock Price Down 5%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,694,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,289,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Freight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRGT Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions.

