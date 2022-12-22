Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,581 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

