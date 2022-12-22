Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $1.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.59 or 0.05230465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00494622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,872.34 or 0.29306376 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,022,743,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

