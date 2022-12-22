Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Reduced by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 32.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,797,000 after purchasing an additional 294,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1 %

FNV traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,626. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

