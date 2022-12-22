Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Down 1%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.39). 34,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 102,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.42).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.93. The stock has a market cap of £256.71 million and a PE ratio of 3,283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

See Also

