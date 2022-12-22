Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $17.95 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.47. 82,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

