Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Sharon Hemond Hrynkow Purchases 9,855 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) Director Sharon Hemond Hrynkow bought 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,234.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,934.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forward Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Forward Industries

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.