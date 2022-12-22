FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 589,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FormFactor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

