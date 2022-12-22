Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.93). 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £168.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.13.

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

