Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.23

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $575.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.