Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 8.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. 11,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,305,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.
Fluence Energy Stock Down 8.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
