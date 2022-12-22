Floki Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.37 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $81.37 million and $1.98 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

