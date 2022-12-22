FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 3,115 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

