Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 14.8%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 759,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 813,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Fission 3.0 Stock Up 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Fission 3.0

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

