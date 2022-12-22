First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

