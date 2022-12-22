First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FMY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

