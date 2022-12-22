First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE FMY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.75.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
