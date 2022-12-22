First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,092,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 79,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

