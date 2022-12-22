First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

FTCS stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

