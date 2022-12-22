First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FAM opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.89.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
