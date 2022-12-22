First Personal Financial Services Sells 644 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 3.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,165. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

