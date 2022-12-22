First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading 3.8% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 123,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 299,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mining Gold (FFMGF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.